A rare video of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and a few business magnates namely Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu and Dahiru Barau Mangal has emerged online

Described as the most expensive Nigerian air trip, the businessmen were all seen in white wrappers

Africa's richest man Dangote was spotted in one seat feeding his eyes on his phone while others interacted

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote was spotted in a rare moment with other businessmen aboard the same private jet.

A video capturing the moment was shared on Instagram by Wisdom Blogg.

The men could all be seen rocking wrappers Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @wisdomblogg

YEN.com.gh gathered that the men were on their way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj known as Umurah in Islam.

The Umrah is a religious ritual of great significance performed by Muslim Ummah for the sake of Allah. It is believed that all the requests made while performing the act are answered by Allah.

Some of the personalities identified on the private jet with Dangote include the founder and chairman of BUA group Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu as well as founder of Max Air Dahiru Barau Mangal.

They all rocked white wrappers

Interestingly, they all rocked the same outfit, white wrappers that covered almost all parts of their bodies.

Dangote joins President Buhari, Tinubu others for lesser Hajj

Meanwhile, It as previously reported that Dangote, had joined President Buhari, Tinubu and others to perform lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the president was also joined in the Umrah by his aides including, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure; the president’s personal physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi and the Chief Security Officer, Idris Ahmed.

It is reported that the president also performed the spiritual act alongside the minister of communications, Isa Pantami.

The religious ritual was successfully completed by the president and members of his entourage at the Holy Kaaba on Thursday, October 28, at about 3.20am local time.

President Buhari is mainly in Saudi Arabia for the Fifth Edition of the "Future Investment Initiative Summit” held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

