Kwabena Boakye of Abrewa Mafia fame publicly called out his colleague Vivian Jill over unfair treatment during their production work

The Ghanaian actor claimed that he received a flat daily rate of GH700 for shooting scenes in the comedy series

The viral video surfaced amid deep misunderstandings between the two popular video content creators, as netizens shared their views

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Ghanaian skit maker Kwabena Boakye has publicly spoken out against his popular colleague and director, Vivian Jill, alleging unfair treatment and low compensation during their time working together.

Kwabena Boakye alleges unfair treatment by Vivian Jill during their Abrewa Mafia project. Image credit: vivian_jill_lawrence/Instagram, Kwabena Boakye/Facebook

Source: UGC

The actor opened up about his grievances regarding their collaborative project, the Abrewa Mafia comedy series.

Kwabena Boakye expressed deep dissatisfaction with how his dedication was handled by the production management. He stated that the partnership left him feeling exploited and disconnected from important opportunities.

"You used me like a Donkey, you had bad intentions for me. Because of you, I am unable to reach them," Kwabena Boakye said.

The video content creator further emphasised that the emotional weight of the situation prompted him to speak out after a long time. He shared that finding his voice was a matter of personal relief for his health.

"At least have one year for addition to his last days on this earth."

Kwabena Boakye opens up about his pay

The actor went on to indicate the exact financial terms under which he operated while filming the comedy skits.

pointed out that his compensation remained fixed at a standard daily payout.

"She was supposed to pay me GHC700 every shooting day," Kwabena Boakye said.

The revelation has ignited an intense conversation across social media platforms, with many fans debating the dynamics of pay, brand exposure, and creative collaboration in the local entertainment space.

Watch the full breakdown on the fallout between Kwabena Boakye and Vivian Jill from the Mafia comedy series in the Facebook video below.

Kwabena Boakye's outburst stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the actor's post below:

Scarlet CF De Counsellor said:

"Kusie guy, you make it sound like it's easy. Not every series or project brings immediate money. Sometimes, you do it for exposure, to build your brand, gain experience, and create opportunities for bigger things in the future."

Ernest Boakye said:

"This is not about a skit or a movie, this is his story. This guy will never do anything for hype."

Lawrence Adjei Larbi said:

"He's a fine actor. Hopefully, this is a skit."

Ezekiel Apraku said:

"The fact that this guy still calls her old lady speaks a lot about his character traits; he is a good guy."

Molla Razak said:

"I think he still respects her. They can just talk it out. Vivian should just be a boss lady and settle him right."

Vivian Jill reflects on growth after rejecting the Sumsum kiss scene early in her career. Image credit: Vivian Jill Lawrence, Sumsum

Source: Instagram

Vivian Jill admitted she'd kiss Sumsum now

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has finally addressed the long-discussed moment involving fellow Kumawood actor Yaw Adu, explaining what really happened from her side.

Speaking in a recent interview on Accra FM, the actress gave a calm but honest account of the situation that has been circulating in the Kumawood space for years.

Source: YEN.com.gh