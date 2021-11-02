A male nurse at Amartey CHIPS in Kwahu District has won the admiration of many after delivering a pregnant woman in labour

William Otoo was seen attending to the pregnant woman who was lying in the middle of the dusty road with two women holding a piece of cloth over her

The Community Health Nurses Training School past student shared with YEN.com.gh that the underlying health condition of the expecting lady called for immediate delivery

A male community nurse at Amartey CHIPS in Kwahu District identified as William Otoo has won the praise of many after he delivered a pregnant woman in labour right in the middle of a road.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, William, a past student of the Community Health Nurses Training School at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region shared that he made the decision to deliver the pregnant lady in the middle of the road because both the mother and baby were at risk of dying.

Narrating the whole incident in detail, the young man revealed that, the expecting woman was a client at the Amartey CHIPS in Kwahu District who had underlying health conditions.

William a.k.a Kendrick with baby and attending to the woman in labour Photo credit: Tell It All/Facebook

Source: UGC

"She was suffering from a pregnancy complication called pre-eclampsia and because of that , we could not deliver her baby at the CHIP compound. According to medical protocols, we were required to transfer her to a different hospital"

The mother in labour along with with the two ladies who accompanied her were referred to the new hospital but William sensed that she might just not make it if he does not follow her.

Observing from the way she was walking, I felt within me that I needed to join her to the next hospital. They had already left for the hospital I picked a motorbike and went after them.

Just when William caught up with them, the pregnant woman gave out an excruciating scream and at the point, he knew she and the baby might not make it if she does not go into labour soon.

I checked on her and I saw the baby's head popping out. Quickly, I asked that a cloth be laid on the floor for her to lie down and I instructed the two women with her to block the sun with another cloth.

As risky as that was, my intention was to make sure that at least one life was saved and thankfully, both mother and child are alive.

Commenting on how the pictures surfaced on social media, William said;

I asked the rider of the motorbike I boarded to help take the picture for me as evidence that both the mother and child are doing well. I only posted them on my WhatsApp status with no details and the next thing I saw, the pictures circulating all over social media.

According to William, he suspects one of his colleagues shared the photos.

Source: Yen