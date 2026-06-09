A young man has triggered reactions after announcing that he had been denied a US visa to travel for the World Cup

He opened up on what transpired when he went for the US visa interview at the embassy in Accra

Netizens have meanwhile reacted to the issue, sharing varied opinions on the reason that could have led to his visa refusal

The desire of a Ghanaian man to travel to the US to cheer on the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup has been cut short.

This comes after he was refused a visa by the US Embassy in Accra.

A young Ghanaian man cries out as he gets denied a USA visa to watch the World Cup in the US. Image credit: Petri Oeschger, asiandelight/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, travel enthusiast Kweku Lottery shared an audio in which the unsuccessful applicant could be heard sharing his frustration.

Detailing what happened during the interview, the failed applicant said the visa officer first asked whether he had experienced fear or suffered harm in his country, to which he replied no.

The next question asked was regarding his purpose for travelling, to which he stated that it was to watch the World Cup.

The answer immediately drew a follow-up on his source of funding, to which he then indicated that he was self-financing the trip.

According to the young man, the visa officer remained silent at that point and began typing momentarily, after which he asked about his travel experience.

In response, the unsuccessful applicant stated that his only travel experience was to Nigeria.

He said it was at this point that the visa officer informed him that he did not qualify for the US visa and handed him a refusal slip, stating that the reason had been provided.

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on Ghana and 74 other countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

The man said that based on his observation during his time at the embassy, others who were also hopeful of travelling to the US to cheer the nation were also denied.

Watch the TikTok video of the man speaking after being denied a visa:

Reaction to being denied a US visa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the possible reasons the young man may have been denied the visa.

Ekua_lab opined:

“Ahhh Nigeria de3 me koraa I will deny u,”

Otuoacheampong262 stated:

“The same happened to me on June 5th (Togo, Burkina Faso, and Côte d’Ivoire) and got denied.”

Sajent Lifegoeson wrote:

“Masa today is the very day they gave visas paaa”

Kwame Afreh Sika indicated:

“If u go u won’t return. Since January no spousal visa has been granted”

Lvi stated:

“Well done America. Watch it at home waii”

Man denied visa after being asked 2 questions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man cried out over the circumstances surrounding his visa denial.

He was first asked by the visa officer about the purpose of his travel, to which he responded. The next question was about what he does for a living.

The young man said the visa officer then informed him that he did not qualify for the visa after stating that he worked as a driver.

Source: YEN.com.gh