A committee led by Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa found that Charles Amissah died due to medical neglect and blood loss

The 29-year-old engineer was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Accra, but was reportedly turned away by multiple health facilities

Pathology reports indicated that the victim could have survived the accident if he had received timely medical intervention

The three-member committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah has concluded that the young engineer died from medical neglect rather than immediate trauma.

A three-member committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah confirms he died of medical neglect. Image credit: Ministry of Health/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The 29-year-old Promasidor Ghana Limited employee was a victim of a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6, 2026.

Despite being attended to by the National Ambulance Service, Amissah faced severe difficulties accessing emergency care.

Reports indicate that he was turned away by the Police Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital due to a lack of available beds.

The victim subsequently passed away while in transit, an event that has sparked nationwide outrage over the state of emergency healthcare.

The chair of the committee, Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, revealed that the autopsy showed a "slow death" that could have been prevented.

Prof. Akosa stated:

"The pathology confirms a slow death from medical neglect, and was not from the instant trauma. What it means is that if at any of these facilities, there had been medical intervention, Charles Amissah could have survived."

The committee further explained that the cause of death was exsanguination, excessive loss of blood caused by damage to the adductor in his upper right arm.

Read the X details below.

,

Reactions to findings on Charles Amissah's death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the committee's findings below:

@RichardOseiAko4 said:

"Yet they don’t want to focus on their work... This is happening every day. It’s not just once or twice but plenty. Do investigative journalism research and report to see how they are, innocent people."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Smfh 🤦🏾😭💔‼️useless lots😡‼️"

@x_trailblazer reacted:

"Ao!"

Source: YEN.com.gh