Reports on social media suggest that Bishop Daniel Kwame Kissi, popularly known as Great Bishop Dr Bonegas, is planning to invite dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to perform at his church

The reports claim that the church leader has encouraged members to listen to some of Shatta Wale’s songs ahead of the supposed appearance

The conversation has also raised broader debates about the relationship between entertainment and religious spaces

Reports circulating on social media suggest that Bishop Daniel Kwame Kissi, popularly known as Great Bishop Dr Bonegas, founder and General Overseer of the Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, is making plans to invite Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to perform at his church.

The development has sparked widespread debate online, with many users questioning the rationale behind inviting a secular dancehall artist to perform in a church setting instead of a gospel musician.

Great Bishop Dr Bonegas expresses his appreciation for Shatta Wale’s music and influence in Ghana. Photo credit: Shatta Wale/Facebook, Bonegas/Facebook

Source: Facebook

While the reports have not been independently confirmed, the conversation has gained traction across various social media platforms.

According to the circulating claims, the church leader has also encouraged members of his congregation to listen to some of Shatta Wale’s songs ahead of the supposed appearance.

It is further alleged that the artist is expected to perform two of his popular songs during the event.

The alleged announcement has generated mixed reactions, with some social media users expressing support for the idea, while others have criticised it, describing it as unconventional for a church environment.

Others have raised questions about the growing intersection between mainstream entertainment and religious spaces.

As discussions continue online, the reported move by Great Bishop Dr Bonegas has become a trending topic, with many awaiting further clarification on the planned event.

Social media reactions to Bonegas' intentions

Scores of social media users have taken to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the intention of the popular pastor to invite Ghana's dancehall king to his church for a performance.

Bishop Dr Bonegas shares moments of enthusiasm while referencing Shatta Wale in church. Bishop Bonegas/Facebook

Source: Facebook

While some people believed it was a way of attracting worldly people to the church, others considered it just another way to court public attention.

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

iMufasa commented:

"Nonsense. He should just turn the church into an event centre then. A confused set of people."

Maame Efua noted:

"The message will go everywhere #TheShattaMessage."

Mr Kwabla said:

"We are lost as Christians; that sums it all up about today’s Christianity."

Kofi Osikani opined

"Too desperate to win public attention."

Jiggy said:

"Bonegas herrrh old taker oh. Long long time legend."

K3 na k3da commented:

"Ei rydees wanna pastors dey do some oh."

"Thenewforce shared:

"This man dey feel Shatta Movement too much."

Read the X post here:

Bonegas calls out 'stingy' Christians

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Bonegas sparked reactions after he opined that it was not wrong for him and other men of God to demand money from Christians for their services.

Bishop Bonegas indicated that money plays a key role in his ministry and even detailed the funds he invests in his church to sustain the work of God.

Source: YEN.com.gh