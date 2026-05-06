Saudi Arabia’s Expected Date for Eid al-Adha 2026 Emerges

Eid al - Adha is expected to be observed in 2026 on Wednesday, May 27, in Saudi Arabia

Projections show that the Day of Arafah will fall on May 26, with celebrations extending up to four days across the kingdom

Eid al-Adha is a major Islamic festival marked by prayers, sacrifice, family gatherings, and charity

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Attention has now shifted towards Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic festival following the end of the 2026 Ramadan period.

With this, residents and visitors in Saudi Arabia are already deciding what plans to make for the next major break on the Islamic calendar.

Saudi Arabia has announced dates for the observance of Eid holidays. Photo credit: Anadolu, AHMAD AL-RUBAYE /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Riyadh-based media outlet Time Out, in a new report, has indicated that projections show Eid al-Adha in Saudi Arabia will likely begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

With that said, the exact date depends on the official sighting of the crescent moon by the kingdom’s moon-sighting committee, operating under the Saudi Royal Court.

Expected dates and the moon-sighting process

Moon sighting remains a key factor as it plays a focal role in determining the start of the Islamic month.

In this vein, a team of astronomers and religious scholars converge to monitor the new crescent moon using both traditional methods and modern equipment.

Immediately when the moon is sighted, the appropriate day is declared as the start of Eid.

In 2026, it is expected that the Day of Arafah, which precedes Eid al-Adha, will fall on Tuesday, May 26.

The four-day celebration for Eid will then begin immediately the next day and conclude on Saturday, May 30.

With the holiday close to the weekend, many people are expected to enjoy an extended break.

Workers in the public and private sectors are typically granted holidays during this period, making it one of the longest breaks of the year after Eid al-Fitr..

Saudi Arabia has made public the dates for the celebration of Eid. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Importance of Eid and traditional celebrations in Saudi

Eid al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a key Islamic festival in the Islamic calendar.

The festival marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

In Saudi Arabia, the celebrations are marked by prayer, charity, and family gatherings. Early in the day, worshippers attend special Eid prayers at mosques and open grounds, often dressed in new or traditional clothing. Homes are decorated, and the atmosphere is generally festive yet reflective.

One standout feature of the celebration is also the ritual sacrifice of livestock such as sheep, goats, cows, or camels.

The meat is then shared into portions for family, friends, and those in need, reinforcing values of sharing and compassion.

Ghana government announces Eid holidays

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the government of Ghana announced March 20 and 21, 2026, as public holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Shaqq Day.

March 23, 2026, has also been declared a public holiday since Shaqq Day falls on a weekend.

This disclosure was made in a press statement issued by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister of the Interior, on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh