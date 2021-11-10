A hardworking Ghanaian man known as Omuno Asamoah has shared that his move from Ghana to UK was the best decision he made

Asamoah revealed that he worked as a cobbler in Ghana but got the opportunity to build his own clothing company when he moved abroad

He mentioned that he currently has shops in Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire, South Africa, Nigeria and the UK

A Ghanaian man by the name of Omuno Asamoah has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about his journey to owning a clothing company.

Omuno shared that he started fending for himself at the age of 12 .

According to him he worked as a cobbler until he turned 15 and from there he got the chance to travel to Togo to continue his shoe repairs business there.

Omuno in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

When he turned 18, Omuno was advised by a friend to travel abroad for greener pastures which he heeded to.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Omuno Asamoah eventually moved to the United Kingdom and as time went by, he met an Asian who helped him secure a warehouse and machines to start a clothing business.

Asamoah revealed that today, he has clothing shops in Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and the UK.

The proud business man added that he currently has close to 50 workers.

The industrious man shared more details about his journey in the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Yaw Frimpong, a Ghanaian based in the UK has stated that he will always choose living abroad to being in Ghana any day.

The man shared that he has been able to build three houses after leaving Ghana to Italy and finally to the UK.

Yaw recounted that he worked as a sprayer in Italy for eight years and has been working as a security man in UK for five years now.

Comparing life in both countries, the Ghanaian man revealed that he made more money as a sprayer.

According to Yaw, anyone who intends to move abroad should make it a point to go through a form of apprenticeship.

He added that , as far as he is concerned, he will encourage anyone who wants to migrate abroad to go ahead because his move has helped him do well in life.

Source: Yen.com.gh