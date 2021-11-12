Togbui Fo Kumah, a resident of Akome in the Volta Region, recounted that he received divine instruction to live on a mountain

He revealed that he had a vision while living in Nigeria before moving to Ghana to fulfill it

Fo Kumah sat for an interview with Eli Newton 360

A Ghanaian man, Togbui Fo Kumah, who has been living on a mountain for twenty years at Akome, a town in Ho West District in the Volta Region of Ghana, has recounted what inspired him.

According to the man who returned from Lagos, Nigeria to Ghana, he had a vision while in Nigeria that he ''shall not die but live to testify of the works of the Lord'', a message found in Psalm 118:17.

Fo Kumah narrated that he received divine direction to live at his current abode to fulfill the vision. The first place he visited when he arrived in Ghana was a land belonging to his father, but the place was not convenient.

Fo Kumah: Meet the Ghanaian Man who has been Living on a Mountain in Akome for 20 Years Photo credit: Eli Newton 360

''According to the vision, I must live on top of a mountain,'' he told Eli Newton 360.

First dwelling

Fo Kumah first lived on top of a mountain given to him by some people after he requested for it but subsequently relocated to dwell on family land. ''According to the vision, you must live on your land,'' he explained.

Living according to scripture

Citing Ezekiel chapter 34:13, 25, and chapter 36 of the same book, he averred that he's living according to the scripture.

''By the Grace of God, when they brought me here [second place], all the materials for the vision, I found them here ... everything is according to the vision I had,'' he said.

Fo Kumah revealed how he received divine instructions from God to build his abode, where he now lives.

