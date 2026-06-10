UK Army Publishes Salaries for Recruits, Lance Corporals, Corporals & Sergeants

The salary for army personnel in the United Kingdom has now been made available to the public

Information made available on the United Kingdom military website indicates the salary paid to each personnel by rank

The UK has announced that it is rewarding its personnel with increased salaries for the third consecutive time

Social media has been buzzing in the wake of the disclosure made by the UK military on army personnel earnings.

As a top military power in the world, the salary of the UK military is deemed very lucrative and attractive for personnel of the Air Force, Navy, and Army.

UK Army Publishes Salaries Of Recruits, lance corporals, corporals & sergeants Photo credit: Mike Marsland, Photography taken by Mario Gutiérrez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the salary structure of some army personnel in the United Kingdom military force, especially after receiving a pay rise due to inflation.

UK Army shows salaries of recruits, privates

The salary in this report is different from that of officers, as it is for non-commissioned personnel, who are known as soldiers according to information made available on the UK Army website.

The following are the yearly pay of recruits & privates, lance corporal, corporal, and sergeant in the United Kingdom military.

Recruits & Privates: £27,282 a year

Data from the UK military website shows that for new recruits who joined the UK military, their total pay of £27,282, when converted to cedis, shows that each of the recruits or privates takes home a total of £27,282 every year, which equals ₵450,153 when converted to the Ghanaian currency.

Lance Corporal: £35,310 a year

On the part of lance corporals, data on the website of the UK military shows that they enjoy more benefits and also higher pay as they take home a total of £35,310, which amounts to ₵582,615 when converted.

Corporal: £40,989 a year

The next rank was that of corporal, which is higher than the other two ranks, and for their earnings in the United Kingdom Army, a corporal earns £40,989, which amounts to ₵676,319 in cedis.

Sergeant: £46,022 a year

The final UK army personnel on the Army website was a sergeant. Each sergeant takes a total yearly pay of £46,022. When converted to cedis, it amounts to ₵759,363.

Soldier in UK cries over peacekeeping mission

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the UK Army triggered reactions on social media after a video of him leaving for peacekeeping went viral.

In the video on X, the soldier was seen hugging his two younger children amid tears.

The two younger children and their father were all emotional, while his older daughter packed his items into a white car.

After finishing, she also joined the family to hug her father goodbye.

Source: YEN.com.gh