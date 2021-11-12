A grateful past trainee of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has opened up about how the program was a life saver for him

Oheneba Opoku shared that through his Ghc700 monthly allowance, he was able to save enough money to start a barbering business

He also revealed that he has friends who were also able to further their education and some even got married thanks to that same allowance

Oheneba Opoku, a young Ghanaian man has recently resorted to social media to narrate how the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) program positively impacted his life.

In his post on Facebook, Oheneba shared that through the program, he was able to save enough money from his Ghc700 monthly allowance to start his own barbering shop and take himself through driving school.

Recounting his journey, the young man shared that after his national service, he got the chance to be recruited into the NABCO training program. Throughout the three-year journey, he put money aside to purchase items towards establishing his own shop incase he is not maintained at his place of work.

He revealed that the payments were slow and at times and he had to borrow from his friends but he still appreciates the journey.

According to Oheneba, there are individuals he knows who were also able to make their training worthwhile.

"I have friends who now own a fish farming business through the Ghc700 monthly allowance, others went back to school for their top up degrees all through this nabco allowances and others got married too lol", he wrote.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man recently granted an interview with Citi Newsroom and revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than Ghc2000 as salary is out of the question.

The bold young man, whose name was not disclosed, made this statement at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra international conference centre from Thursday, September 9, 2021, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the man, he will reject a monthly salary lower than Ghc2000 because he has an Information Technology (IT) background, and with his skills and certifications, he expects better pay.

