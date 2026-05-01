The ordeal a Ghanaian woman suffered at the hands of US Customs, which led to her deportation, has generated reactions

An immigration lawyer in the US shed light on the incident after the woman was found with fake cheques in her bag

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue

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The decision of a Ghanaian businesswoman to assist someone she knew led her into trouble after she was allegedly detained in the US and deported from the country.

Elisa Kumadey, an immigration lawyer based in the US who is currently working on the case, said in an interview that it all happened after the woman, who was travelling to the US for business, was given an envelope by her brother-in-law to be mailed to someone in the country upon arrival.

An unnamed Ghaioan woman reportedly got deported after fake cheques were found in her purse. Photo credit: @SolStock, Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Upon arrival at the airport, US Customs authorities questioned the contents of the envelope, leading to an inspection.

It was at that point that it was realised that the envelope contained fake cheques, a move which suggested that the woman had the intent to engage in an illegality.

“They brought the envelope at the airport. She just picked it and put it in her purse, and then she went through. She got to the US, and then they asked her a couple of questions: how much are you coming to spend? Do you have any money with you and all of that? And for some reason, she was red-flagged. They pulled her aside and decided to search her bags and found this envelope.”

The unnamed businesswoman detailed the source of the envelope, leading the brother-in-law to be contacted for questioning, only for him to deny knowledge of the allegations.

US immigration authorities, sensing foul play, detained the woman and subsequently pressed criminal charges against her, leading to her deportation.

A deported Ghanaian man who was studying at a Canadian university speaks on his troubles. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“So she was put in detention. She had criminal charges, and then she was sent back home,” lawyer Kumadey told the interviewer.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady being deported from the US

Netizens who watched the video commended the lawyer for using lived experiences and other cases to enlighten people on important things to note when travelling abroad.

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments:

Kwekuposh stated:

“Same thing happened to me. Thank God I was a US citizen, so I got probation.”

Samuelebosackey indicated:

“Misrepresentation in immigration laws can mess up your day.”

Blessed Paddy added:

“Oh ok, I see. Lots of insights. So many lessons learnt... hmmm.”

Tina Toyo added:

“People need to be very careful.

Ghanaian couple in Sweden deported

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple in Sweden had reportedly been deported.

The couple did not meet the legal requirements to work in the country and were instructed to return home.

The wife, who had secured a job, was told that her immigration status did not permit her to work in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh