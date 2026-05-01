The story of a Ghanaian woman who was deported from the US immediately upon arrival has generated reactions online

This comes after she was found to have violated the rules of her five-year visitor visa

People who thronged the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the deportation of the Ghanaian woman

What was thought to be a joyful trip by a Ghanaian woman to the US has taken an unfortunate twist after she was denied entry into the US.

This comes after she was found to have broken the terms of her visa.

A young Ghanaian lady was deported from the US after she was found to have breached her visitor's visa. Photo credit: @South_agency, Star Tribune/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A US-based immigration lawyer, Elisa Kumadey, who is handling the case, during an interview, disclosed that her client had a five-year visitor visa to the US and was entering for the second time.

On arrival at the US airport, she was questioned by US customs officials on why she was returning to the country after leaving just three months earlier.

She answered that she had been named a godmother to a newborn child and was returning for the baby's dedication.

Not convinced by her answer, the customs officials conducted further checks, where it was realised from her phone chats that she had a contract with a babysitting agency.

“They searched her bags. They didn't find anything, and then they took her phone. When they were going through her chats, they realised that she had a contract with a babysitting agency. She said she was coming back and would arrive in the US on a certain date."

"She also asked when she could start work and whether her salary could be increased. The last time she worked, she was paid a certain amount and asked for an increase. All those chats were on the phone. The officer was like, ‘Okay, you came in with a B1/B2 visiting visa. You're not supposed to work, but you worked.”

According to lawyer Kumadey, the discovery raised concerns about the lady breaching the rules surrounding her visitor visa.

As a result, her visa was revoked, and she was subsequently deported to Ghana.

A deported Ghanaian man who was studying at a Canadian university speaks on his troubles. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to the lady’s US visa revocation

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, questioning the actions and motives of the Ghanaian lady.

Osborne stated:

“Are they allowed to go through her phone?”

Toosweetcwesimorris indicated:

“Going through phones? Wow.”

Abakan added:

“Me, I don’t trust anyone when it comes to travelling.”

Baddest single daddy opined:

“So in case I delete all chats, emails and photos, will they still get it if they take my phone at that particular time?”

Knaa B3cky added:

“The US doesn’t play ooo. Just a second mistake can get you denied entry forever.”

Ghanaian man to be deported for marriage fraud

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man is set for deportation to his home country.

This comes after it was determined by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) that he could not continue living in the country after he was found to have engaged in marriage fraud to obtain his green card.

Source: YEN.com.gh