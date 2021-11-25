Unidentified thieves in the Ashanti Region of Ghana have gotten away with two coffins

Residents in Mamponteng expressed their surprise about how the criminals were able to steal such an item

One of the gentlemen who was sighted in the video shared that nothing of that sort has ever occurred or been heard of in the town

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of GH Page TV has some young men of Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region of Ghana complaining that two coffins have been stolen from their shop.

One of the men showed where the thieves used as passage. A young man expressed how surprised he was, saying;

"I have lived in Mamponteng Kumerica for a long time and I have not witnessed something like this in my life. These thieves are very serious."

Young man showing how the coffins were stolen Photo credit: @ghpage_tv/Instagram

The video at the time of this publication has close to 2,000 views.

GH Page TV shared the post with the caption;

Kumasi: Shameless thieves break into a coffin shop to steal two coffins

Watch the full video linked below;

