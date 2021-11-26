A man was recently spotted betting on his phone and has since got many talking online

What seems to be of surprise to many is the fact that he was in church with worship ongoing

Some netizens found nothing wrong with what he was doing but others said it is completely wrong

A video of a man seriously monitoring his bet in church has surfaced online and is racking up massive reactions from netizens.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Kdmmusic Gh, the man was seen scrolling through the Betway website while worship was on-going in the church.

The video appears to have been taken by someone who was seated very close to him.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 2,000 shares with more than 300 netizens reacting.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the close to 200 comments below;

Vegas Ike commented:

That's why I don't force myself going to church how can you hear the word of God when your mind is not composed

Godheals Coffiee Justina wrote:

He wants money for emergency offering, I beg leave him, one way or the other we are all the same but different ways of sinning.... Enjoy koraa na you will go and meet Abraham in Heaven.

From Kweku Amoo:

And he's at the front sit ooo. Am sure he might be a church leader...lol

Castro Katako replied:

He's waiting for the pastor before he gets into mode of worship OK.

Isaac Teye commented:

It is not his fault...Money is more important to the pastor than any other thing so he will surely stake the bet and get money to donate at church...that's simple...after all he hasnt committed murder

Moxie Myles commented:

Is going to church free? He is doing what pays the tithes... modern day churches, every second pay money.. where does the money come from??

Watch the video linked here.

