Young Ghanaian businessman popularly known on social media as Sugar Kwame has revealed that betting is one of his sources of income.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Sugar Kwame has opened on his exploits as a bettor.

According to the young man who often comes in the news for winning bets, he once won GHC1.2 million within three days.

Sugar Kwame says he won GHC1.2m in bet within three days Photo source: @sugarkwami, @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Sugar Kwame explained that he won GHC700,000 in two and later won GHC500,000 the next time.

Watch the video interview below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: Yen