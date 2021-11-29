6 Schools that Amazed Ghanaians with Extraordinary Performances at 2021 NSMQ

On November 26, 2021, Prempeh College won the 2021 NSMQ after a series of eventful occurrences over weeks

Some of the biggest surprises that came up during the contest were the extraordinary performances of some of the schools

YEN.com.gh takes a look at 6 of such high moments that caused massive stir on social media platforms

The 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz came to a grand conclusion on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prempeh College lifted the trophy for the fifth time to crown the widely broadcast and keenly contested national quiz competition that had seen interesting moments for the few weeks it lasted.

YEN.com.gh has taken a step back to list some of the top performances some schools put up that shocked many Ghanaians.

Ketasco, Chemu SHS and Tamale SHS Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

1. Keta Senior High Technical School

Ketasco, as the school is popularly called, made it to the finals of the Science and Maths Quiz for the first time in its history.

Aside from the feat that took many by surprise, one of the contestants, Francisca Lamini, became the first girl to contest the finals for the first time in eight years.

2. Chemu Senior High School

Located in Tema, Chemu, was the only day school that made it to the semi-finals of the national quiz competition.

They got there after taking out St Augustine's College at the quarter-finals, which was a feat that raised many eyebrows.

3. Tamale Senior High Technical School

Much like Chemu, Tamasco was also the talk of the day during their quarter-finals contest when they took out Adisadel College, who were past champions.

Although they got eliminated at the semis by Ketasco, Tamasco's performance left an imprint on the minds of many.

4. Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School

Popularly known as Presec, Legon, the six-time champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz pulled up another surprise when they made it to the finals of the competition for the third time in a row.

In 2019, they lost to St Augustine's College but won in 2020 after which they have lost again to Prempeh College in 2021.

5. Prempeh College

For the fifth time in their history, Prempeh College won the championship that was held for the first time in Kumasi.

Right from the beginning of their journey, they beat down all the schools that were in their path with extraordinary victories until the final day.

6. KNUST SHS

The high school of Ghana's topmost Science and Technology University was proud to have hosted the national contest for the first time.

They managed to pull up a number of brilliant performances until they got to the semi-finals and could not swim above the waters of Presec.

About the trending female contestant

Meanwhile, Ketasco's Francisca Lamini, the only female to have competed in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021) already sat for WASSCE and excelled.

This has been revealed by Kobby Blay, a blogger who covered activities at the Keta SHS campus during the NSMQ final on Friday, November 26.

The blogger revealed in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh that Lamini sat for the 2020 private WASSCE, popularly known as Nov/Dec.

Source: Yen Newspaper