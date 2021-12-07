James Lutterodt, Francisca Lamini and Bright Senyo Gadzo, have all won themselves free trips to Dubai

The trio were the contestants that represented Keta Senior High Technical School at the 2021 NSMQ & made history by sending the school to the grand finale for the first time

Francisca won the Outstanding Female Contestant award and a trip to Dubai but her plea for the other 2 contestants to be included has been heard

The three representatives of Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz have won themselves free trips to Dubai.

Popular Ghanaian journalist, Vivian Kai Lokko on her Twitter handle, @Viviankailokko, confirmed the news when she indicated that the brilliant students of Ketasco successfully got their passports to visit the United Arab Emirates.

"Thank you to the Director of Passports at the @GhanaMFA Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr Louis Obeng, for making it possible for the brilliant students of Ketaso to get passports to visit Dubai," she said and added a picture to validate the story.

The three contestants who represented Ketasco at NSMQ 2021 Photo credit: @Viviankailokko

Source: Twitter

Initially, only Francisca Lamini, the lady among the two boys, was given the privilege of visiting Dubai because she won the Oustanding Female Contestant award, as YEN.com.gh previously reported.

However, she pleaded in an interview that her two colleagues, James Lutterodt and Bright Senyo Gadzo also get supported financially to join her as the journey would be a lonely one if she has to go without them.

Although Ketasco placed third in the national quiz competition, 2021 was the first year in the history of the school that they were able to make it to the grand finale.

Francisca Lamini was also the first girl in eight years to make it to that stage of the competition.

See Vivian's post below

NSMQ winners meet Otumfuo

In a related development, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the supreme ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, has received the champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz at the Manhyia Palace.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Prempeh College beat Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School and Keta Senior High Technical School to lift the trophy for the fifth time.

Led by their school officials, the contestants of Prempeh College presented the trophy to His Royal Majesty on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

