Keta Senior High Technical School's Francisca Lamini has become famous for her brilliant performance at the just-ended National Science and Maths Quiz that was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
It has turned out that the young lady who is only 18 years of age, has already chalked lots of successes among which shining at the NSMQ was just a fraction.
YEN.com.gh took the time to gather some of the eye-popping achievements of the intelligent young lady.
Former President of PENSA KETASCO
It has emerged that Francisca Lamini is a staunch Christian who combined her studies with the duties of a denomination president on her campus, Ketasco.
Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) is known to have a lot of members on many campuses.
The first female from Volta Region to make it to the finals of the National Science & Maths Quiz
Francisca Lamini, by way of representing her school at the famous national quiz, set a record as she was part of the first team from the Volta Region to become finalists at the NSMQ.
First female NSMQ contestant to reach finals in the last 8 years
The 18-year-old lady who reached the final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition was also the first female in eight years to get there.
Scored 8As in NovDec
While in her second year at Ketasco, Francisca sat as a private candidate for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and scored As in all her core and elective subjects.
Francisca emerges as the Most Outstanding Female Contestant at the NSMQ
The brilliant young lady was awarded on Friday, November 26, 2021, as the most Most Outstanding Female Contestant at the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.
As YEN.com.gh also reported, the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz came to a grand conclusion on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Prempeh College lifted the trophy for the fifth time to crown the widely broadcast and keenly contested national quiz competition that had seen interesting moments for the few weeks it lasted.
YEN.com.gh took a step back to list some of the top performances some schools put up that shocked many Ghanaians.
