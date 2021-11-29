Samuel Attah Mensah, the CEO of Accra-based Citi FM/TV met Francisca Lamini and her other colleagues from Ketasco

The team was able to make it to the grand finale of the NSMQ for the first time in the history of the school

Upon meeting the team, Sammens gifted Francisca GHc5,000 for her extraordinary performance during the quiz

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM/TV Samuel Attah Mensah, popularly known as Sammens has met the National Science and Maths Quiz contestants from Keta Senior High Technical School.

This follows the grand finale of the NSMQ 2021 competition that was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Although the Ketasco team finished third place, Francisca Lamini, a female contestant of the school, became the first girl at the grand finale of the competition in eight years.

Citi FM CEO Sammens has 'meet & greet' with Ketasco NSMQ team Photo credit: @Sammens

Source: Twitter

At the meeting with the respected Ghanaian CEO, Francisca was gifted GHc5,000 for her extraordinary performance in the famous quiz competition.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The rest of the team also had the opportunity to sit together with Sammens and dine with him at an eatery.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians had to share.

@PokuAdusa mentioned:

Thanks to you and congratulations to Francisca. In future, if she chooses to read Pharmacy, l am ready to mentor her if she so wishes. Power girl. My blood is green as we glori5 the Lord.

Dzogbojeansena indicated:

Its never the coach who receives awards for training an athlete or a player its always the player some applies here, you gerrit? You don gerrit? Forget about rit

See the post below

Francisca gets 8As

Meanwhile, Francisca Lamini, the only female to have competed in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2021) already sat for WASSCE and excelled.

This has been revealed by Kobby Blay, a blogger who covered activities at the Keta SHS campus during the NSMQ final on Friday, November 26.

The blogger revealed in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh that Lamini sat for the 2020 private WASSCE, popularly known as Nov/Dec.

Source: Yen.com.gh