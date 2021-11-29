AK Songstress, the 'Jonathan' hitmaker has opened up about how she grew to be less emotional

She revealed in an interview on My Bryt TV that she gave her heart to a man about 10 years ago and was let down

Akosua Kwakye, as she is legally known narrated that she struggled to display emotions while recording her popular song and had to tap into the pain of her past heart break

Well known Ghanaian musician, AK Songstress legally known as Akosua Kwakye has recently been granted an interview on My Bryt TV where she opened up about the effect her past relationship had on her.

The 'Jonathan' hitmaker shared that she experienced a disappointment from a previous lover about 10 years ago which left her less sensitive to emotions.

She revealed that trying to show emotions while recording her song 'Jonathan' was very difficult hence her manager helped her tap into the pain she experienced with her very first heart break.

"I'm not emotional one bit. I only try to be emotional only if art is involved and that involves a lot", she said.

