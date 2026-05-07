A US-based immigration lawyer has enlightened people on travel to the United States

Lawyer Elisa N. Kumadey has detailed five serious consequences that persons who overstay their visas are likely to face

She also advised Ghanaians and other nationals on the need to return to their home countries as soon as their time of stay in the US is up

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As the 2026 World Cup draws closer, the US-based Ghanaian lawyer, Elisa N. Kumadey, has offered legal education to Ghanaians and other nationals eager to travel to America.

Taking to Facebook, the respected lawyer explained why persons travelling to the US should not overstay their visa.

A Ghanaian-based lawyer enlightens individuals on the dangers of overstaying their US visa. Photo credit: @Alexander W Helin, Alex Grimm /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this, she mentioned that overstaying your visa may come with serious repercussions, which may even affect your travel to the US.

"Overstaying your visa isn't just a small mistake. It can have serious consequences that affect your future travel and opportunities."

Lawyer Kumadey then went ahead to talk about the five serious consequences that await persons who are found to have overstayed their visas.

At the top of the list of penalties for people found to have overstayed their visas is the risk of being barred from returning to the US.

The second consequence for persons found to have violated their visa timelines by staying longer than expected is that they may be required to pay hefty fines as punishment for violating US laws.

US-based lawyer sheds light on consequences of violating US immigration laws Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thirdly, travellers to the US could also be detained and immediately deported back to their country of origin if they are found to have stayed in the country longer than they have been asked to stay.

The fourth serious consequence is that anyone found to have overstayed their visa may be denied future visas.

The final serious consequence she also mentioned is that anyone who overstays their visa runs the risk of damaging their immigration record and history.

Lawyer Elisa Kumadey admonished persons issued with visas not to assume they have been given ample time to live in the US, but to ensure that they verify the exact date they are allowed to stay in the country.

"Before you assume you have time, always verify your authorized stay. One mistake can cost you years," her post read in part.

Lawyer Kumadey's education on the negative impacts of visa overstay comes after the US reversed its visa restrictions previously imposed on Ghana.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post in September 2025, said the reversal now allows Ghanaians to apply for five-year multiple-entry visas.

This follows the US government's announcement in July of visa restrictions affecting nationals from 50 countries worldwide.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated a lot of reactions.

Here is the Facebook post:

Twene Jonas talks about deportation

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based social commentator Twene Jonas slammed Ghanaians for attempting to have him deported.

The outspoken government critic, in a video, said individuals had reported him to authorities, but their efforts had failed.

Source: YEN.com.gh