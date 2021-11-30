Kaylaparrilla, a beautiful and brilliant young lady who is only 21 years old, has celebrated becoming a millionaire

According to her, she got the total sales from her online business that she has been running for only two years now

Kaylaparrilla shared a screenshot showing the total revenue she made over the period in a post that is fast going viral

A young businesswoman identified on Twitter as Kaylaparrilla has disclosed how she made a million dollars just two years after starting her own online business.

In a post that is gaining massive traction on her handle, @kaylaparrilla, the lady who says she's only 21 indicated that she is into the sale of business courses, vendors, and marketing courses.

According to her, $1 million was the total sales that her activities generated over the last 11 months of selling her courses as digital products online.

I made $1 million only 2 Years After Starting my Business - Lady Celebrates Online

What social media users are saying

Below were some comments from tweeps who saw the young lady's post.

@aim4themoon_ used the opportunity to address portions of the lady's words:

This is the type of thing I was saying. The girl worked to get her money up, did it consistently and then gives the credit to sky daddy. Have some self-respect and say "I did it" or "we did it" if she has colleagues/employees/partners.

@jaedennextdoor mentioned:

God got her through the moments wen things were down and rocky. God gave her the strength to never give up.

@sapkidlia congratulated her:

Congrats mama !! everybody wants to jump to the money making but don’t see the amount of work put in behind it. proud of how far you’ve come & how far you’ll go.

How another man became a millionaire

In another story, a young father's fortunes hit a drastic turnaround in the twinkle of an eye after a space rock rent his roof and fell into his house.

The man identified as Josua Hutagalung from Indonesia sold the football-sized meteorite to a specialist collector for an outrageous £1.4million, The Sun reports.

The incident which took place in the year 2020 happened on a fateful day Josua was at home.

