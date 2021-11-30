Kaylaparrilla: Lady Celebrates Making GHc 6 Million 2 Years After Starting her Business
- Kaylaparrilla, a beautiful and brilliant young lady who is only 21 years old, has celebrated becoming a millionaire
- According to her, she got the total sales from her online business that she has been running for only two years now
- Kaylaparrilla shared a screenshot showing the total revenue she made over the period in a post that is fast going viral
A young businesswoman identified on Twitter as Kaylaparrilla has disclosed how she made a million dollars just two years after starting her own online business.
In a post that is gaining massive traction on her handle, @kaylaparrilla, the lady who says she's only 21 indicated that she is into the sale of business courses, vendors, and marketing courses.
According to her, $1 million was the total sales that her activities generated over the last 11 months of selling her courses as digital products online.
What social media users are saying
Below were some comments from tweeps who saw the young lady's post.
@aim4themoon_ used the opportunity to address portions of the lady's words:
This is the type of thing I was saying. The girl worked to get her money up, did it consistently and then gives the credit to sky daddy. Have some self-respect and say "I did it" or "we did it" if she has colleagues/employees/partners.
@jaedennextdoor mentioned:
God got her through the moments wen things were down and rocky. God gave her the strength to never give up.
@sapkidlia congratulated her:
Congrats mama !! everybody wants to jump to the money making but don’t see the amount of work put in behind it. proud of how far you’ve come & how far you’ll go.
See the post below
How another man became a millionaire
In another story, a young father's fortunes hit a drastic turnaround in the twinkle of an eye after a space rock rent his roof and fell into his house.
The man identified as Josua Hutagalung from Indonesia sold the football-sized meteorite to a specialist collector for an outrageous £1.4million, The Sun reports.
The incident which took place in the year 2020 happened on a fateful day Josua was at home.
