About seven people have died after a commercial bus carrying multiple passengers has reportedly skidded off the steep Kwahu mountain road, plunging into the forest

According to an eyewitness, the severity of the crash suggests that the actual death toll could be higher than the initial figure reported

Residents in Kwahu have called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify education and monitoring of drivers using the stretch to avoid further accidents

At least seven people are reported to have died following a late-night road accident at Atta Ne Atta on the Nkawkaw Atibie stretch in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The crash involved a commercial Urvan bus carrying several passengers, which is said to have veered off the road before plunging into a thick forest along the shoulder of the highway.

The wreckage of a commercial Urvan bus lies deep in a forested area after veering off the Nkawkaw Atibie stretch. The crash reportedly claimed several lives. Photo credit: GHHeadlines/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness accounts suggest the vehicle lost control while descending the steep stretch of the Kwahu ridge, leading to the fatal crash that left multiple passengers dead at the scene.

Speaking to the incident, an eyewitness, Nana Torgbui Afanyo, described the stretch as highly challenging for drivers, noting that it requires extreme caution, patience, and skill to navigate safely.

He alleged that some drivers who use the route often disregard safety precautions, a situation he believes continues to contribute to repeated accidents in the area.

According to him, the death toll could be higher than seven, given the severity of the crash and the condition of the vehicle after it veered off the road.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Eyewitness points to spiritual causes

Nana Torgbui Afanyo also made spiritual claims about the area, suggesting that unresolved customary practices linked to past accidents may be contributing to recurring crashes on that stretch.

The accident site highlights the dangerous nature of the Nkawkaw Atibie highway, which requires careful navigation by drivers. Photo credit: Jaromir/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

He explained that over the years, families of victims have allegedly failed to perform traditional rites believed to appease spirits associated with the area, a belief he says some residents associate with continued misfortunes on the road.

He, however, stressed the need for stronger practical interventions, calling on the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service to intensify education and enforcement of road traffic regulations to reduce accidents, especially on steep and high-risk routes.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact number of casualties as investigations into the crash continue.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens call for action against reckless drivers

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to call for stringent measures against road traffic offenders as part of efforts to bridle the frequency of road accidents in the country. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Millicent Tandoh commented:

"If drivers who cause accidents through negligence were prosecuted in court, such incidents might have been reduced long ago, instead of treating everything as an accident."

Abayateye Peace noted:

"This is so pathetic. Should we continue blaming it on the road we are using or we the people using the road?"

Nana Asare Edy-Kay shared:

"Rest well, Foster and the six women."

Legon student Mawutor Dedey passes away

YEN.com.gh also reported that University of Ghana, Legon, student Mawutor Kwame Dedey had died as well.

He passed away on November 14, 2025, with his demise confirmed in a statement from his family a few days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh