Arsenal are dealt a major setback with three key players ruled out through injury ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash with Atlético Madrid

Mikel Arteta has named a strong travelling squad, with several big-name players returning to boost Arsenal’s hopes in Spain

The Gunners have travelled to Spain with 23 players as they seek to reach their first Champions League final in 20 years

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal have officially confirmed their travelling squad for tonight’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Atlético Madrid, with three key players ruled out through injury.

The Gunners are aiming to move one step closer to their first Champions League final since 2006 as they face the Spanish side in Madrid.

Mikel Arteta names his Arsenal squad for the Atlético Madrid semi-final, balancing three injury absences with a strong selection of available stars. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

It marks a second straight season of reaching the semi-final stage under Mikel Arteta, although last year’s campaign ended in disappointment after elimination against PSG.

Arsenal miss 3 players for Atletico Madrid clash

Manager Mikel Arteta will have to navigate the tie without three important players after confirming a depleted squad in a press conference ahead of the match.

According to Football London, right-back Jurrien Timber has been ruled out entirely, while Kai Havertz misses out after picking up a muscular injury during the weekend win over Newcastle United.

Midfielder Mikel Merino also remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a foot fracture sustained earlier in the year.

Strong squad depth despite injury setbacks

Despite those absences, Arsenal have still travelled with a strong and experienced group. Three goalkeepers are included in David Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and young prospect Tommy Setford.

The defensive unit features a blend of youth and experience, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly all making the trip.

Teenager Marli Salmon is also part of the travelling squad, highlighting Arteta’s willingness to include emerging talent at this crucial stage.

In midfield, captain Martin Ødegaard is available after attending the pre-match press conference in Madrid.

He is joined by Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard, and Eberechi Eze, who has recovered from a minor knock sustained against Newcastle and could feature in a wide role.

Declan Rice gets ready for another key test as Arsenal travel to face Atletico Madrid on April 29, 2026. Image credit: Arsenal FC-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal also boast several attacking options for the big occasion. Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyökeres, Gabriel Jesus, and 16-year-old prospect Max Dowman have all travelled, giving Arteta multiple choices in the final third.

Both Gyokeres and Jesus are in contention to start in the absence of Havertz, although the Swedish forward is currently seen as the leading candidate to spearhead the attack.

In total, 23 players have made the trip to Spain, meaning one player will ultimately miss out on selection for the final matchday squad.

Who will win the 2025/26 Champions League?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest predictions from the Opta Supercomputer, which has named Arsenal FC as the leading contenders to win this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The data-driven model places the North London side ahead of Europe’s elite, with FC Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid CF all ranked as close challengers in the race for the prestigious trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh