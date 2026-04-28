A video of a young woman explaining why her boyfriend of six years refused to marry her has gone viral online, sparking widespread attention and reactions

She stated that the man asked her to inform her family to send the bride price list, but after she delivered it to him, he allegedly ceased all communication with the lady

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the matter as the lady wept while begging the man to reconsider the relationship

A Nigerian woman has shed tears online after her relationship reportedly ended following her boyfriend receiving her bride price list.

A Nigerian woman cries out after her boyfriend dumped her after seeing the bride price for marriage. Image credit: @sorce_photography/Instagram, iStock

Source: UGC

In an emotional Instagram video, she explained that her partner suddenly distanced himself after reviewing her family's requirement to give her up for marriage.

According to her, the man has since stopped answering her calls and has blocked her on platforms.

She pleaded with him, insisting the situation was beyond her control and not a reflection of her personal wishes.

“My boyfriend broke up with me because of the bride price. He has blocked me everywhere. It’s not my fault. My family wrote this,” she said tearfully.

“I sent him voice notes. I’ve been texting him, but he’s not replying. What do I do? Six years of my life,” she lamented.

She further questioned the reaction, suggesting that the list should not have ended the relationship, especially after years together.

“You guys should see it. If my family did too much, he could afford it. Trust me, it’s not too much for him to handle,” she said.

Reports indicate that the bride price list included several demands, among them five fat cows and 50 goats, a detail that has sparked conversations across social media.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Peeps react to bride price saga

Netizens have flooded social media as they shared mixed reactions to the lady’s unfortunate situation. Below are some of the comments from users online.

gemprolightings.ng indicated:

"5100 bags of Cement... your family should be banned from any union. 😂."

rio_nation226 shared:

"Brotherhood is proud of your boyfriend.. Your family na barawo."

temitopeoduwole7823 added:

"This one is ransom, not bride price."

mdpeoplesdoctor wrote:

"😢😢😢😢. I couldn’t finish watching it as I was so angry. Please, someone, tell me this is a skit…"

philspassion added:

"You get luck say e walk away... me na run i go runaway😂😂😂😂."

mkristen__ indicated:

"Your family needs Jesus, not only solar smh."

nazzy_loveline wrote:

"5 cows, is your family a shrine or Ezemmuo?"

amyxious_bubz shares:

"U better go registry go do court wedding first, call few people in ur family, provide basic necessary stuff for the dowry, do as your power reach and leave the rest, them no Dey pay dowry finish ooo.'

A lady cries out as parents fail to show up at her wedding over a bride price dispute. Photo credit: @itsreallyorga/TikTok, @Goodboy Picture Company/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Parents skip daughter's wedding over bride-price dispute

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady based in the US has got tongues wagging after she opened up about what transpired on the day she got married.

This comes as the lady known on TikTok as @itsreallyorga stated that her African parents failed to attend her wedding ceremony.

Delving into details, she indicated that the rift between her and her parents began after she stood against her husband paying the bride price.

Source: YEN.com.gh