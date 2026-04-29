Paul Yandoh, the NPP's Ashanti Region Communications Director, is unhappy with the ongoing dumsor and its effect

The NPP bigwig stated that his groundnut soup had gone bad due to the frequent power outages going on in the country

Ghanaians on social media who watched him share his dumsor experience thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Paul Kwabena Yandoh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Region Communications Director, slammed the Mahama-led government after the frequent power outages spoiled his groundnut soup, which his wife prepared for him.

NPP’s Paul Yandoh is angry after his groundnut soup spoils due to dumsor. Photo credit: @paul.yandoh

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video, Paul Yandoh said that his wife prepared groundnut soup and kept it in the freezer for him before she travelled.

However, due to the regular power outages popularly called dumsor by Ghanaians, the soup has gone bad, and that has left him wondering what he would eat till his wife comes back from his travel.

"These power issues can make your life unbearable. My wife has travelled. Before she left, she prepared groundnut soup for me. You know how difficult it is to handle groundnut soup. When I opened the fridge, I realised that the soup had gone bad. So it got me very angry."

Paul Kwabena Yandoh indicated that all he has consumed since his wife left is boiled rice and groundnut soup. He added that the soup going bad meant he was unable to eat a home-cooked meal until he salvages it.

"Since she left when I get home, I boil rice, fetch some soup and put it in the microwave to warm it and eat. Now I have to go through a whole process to salvage my groundnut soup."

About dumsor

Dumsor is an Akan term meaning 'off-on.' The term has become a Ghanaian word used to describe persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages in the country over the years.

The frequent power outages are caused primarily by generation shortages, infrastructure challenges, and financial constraints, it represents a significant, long-term energy crisis affecting daily life and the economy in Ghana.

In recent times, the power outages have become worse and made several Ghanaians unhappy. The Energy Ministry attributed the dumsor to a fire incident at the Akosombo substation, which occurred on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The Akosombo dam was completely shut down after the fire incident since it caused damage to critical infrastructure at the substation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Effects of dumsor stir reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @afrocityxtra on TikTok. Read them below:

Original 1🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 said:

"Akwasi all the way."

Veronica Osei wrote:

"And he won’t laugh 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Jordan Agumah said:

"Fa bidietum."

@Timothy89 wrote:

"A whole mood senior NPP secretary in AS/R."

OfficialDrAmen said:

"True. You'll be coming from somewhere and doing calculations. Imagine."

NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director Paul Kwabena Yandoh graduates from KNUST with a Master's degree. Photo source: Paul Kwabena Yandoh

Source: Facebook

Paul Yandoh graduates with master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Kwabena Yandoh achieved academic excellence at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director graduated from the university with a Master's Degree on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Paul Kwabena Yandoh's graduation from KNUST triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh