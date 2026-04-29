A young lady has got people talking after a video of her showing the losses she incurred as a result of dumsor went viral

This comes after she was seen emptying drinks she had prepared for her customers

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared their views on the ongoing power crisis in the country

A Ghanaian vendor has sparked reactions online after she took to social media to lament the impact of power cuts, popularly known as dumsor, on her business.

It all happened after she posted a video on TikTok lamenting that drinks she had made for a client had gone bad due to the power outage.

A food vendor cries out as her chocolate drinks spoil due to power cuts. Photo credit: @sweet.tooth.by.jes/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Explaining how the incident happened, the lady said that after preparing the drinks, her plans to properly store them through refrigeration failed due to the power cuts.

She then lashed out at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), saying she either had to refund the money she had taken from a customer or prepare another batch of drinks.

“Someone placed an order for 30 bottles and just like that, it’s all spoilt. After preparing it, there was no light for hours, and when the light came, it was only on for 2 hours and went off again. Chai, ECG have shown me shege. I’m torn between refunding the person or doing another batch. ECG, why?”, her caption read.

A young lady tries studying with lanterns amid a blackout. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The video ended with her emptying the spoiled drinks.

The sad video, which highlights the toll power cuts are having on traders, had gathered over 3,000 likes and 70 comments at the time of reporting.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users sympathise with vendor

People who came across the video in the comment section comforted the young lady over the unfortunate incident caused by the recent power cuts. Some also advised her to consider getting a generator.

yaw dwarkwaa stated"

"This is disheartening to see, and I hope the government of the day is seeing this. Kafra wai."

One user, TeTe No Organic Products wrote:

“My dear, it shall be well with us.”

Osikani Kwaku Owusu-Baah also commented:

“Don’t worry, 24-hour economy is coming.”

Ms Darko added:

“I used to do sobolo so I know this feeling too well. Awww, sorry. May God refund you for your loss.”

A packaging shop in Nungua also advised:

“Sweetheart, get ice block on standby. It will save you this stress.”

abby added:

"Omgggg this is so sad I’m so sorry"

naa _ cookie said:

"It's so sad oooo leaving in this country is frustrating."

Energy Minister breaks silence on Dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Energy and MP for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, in January hinted at possible power cuts during President John Mahama’s tenure.

He stated in an interview that power cuts were “imminent”, citing insufficient fuel for energy generation.

At the time, he explained that available fuel for power generation was only enough to last about 48 hours.

Source: YEN.com.gh