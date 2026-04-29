A self-styled spiritist, Nakoa Elisha, has advised the popular farmer known as “Mahama wode yeka” to be cautious of people within his close circle

He claimed to have received a vision suggesting that some of the farmer’s friends have become envious of his rising popularity

The claims have sparked discussion following the televised interview, though they remain unverified

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A self-styled spiritist, Nakoa Elisha, has issued a cautionary message to popular Ghanaian farmer Jones Amoako Atta, widely known as “Mahama wode yeka”, urging him to be careful about his close circle of friends.

The warning was shared during an interview with Kumasi-based GHpack TV, where the spiritist claimed to have received spiritual insight concerning the farmer’s safety.

Nakoa Elisha has advised Jones Amoako Atta to be cautious of his friends. Photo credit: KumasiOnline/YouTube

Source: TikTok

According to Nakoa Elisha, a vision shown to him suggests that some individuals within the farmer’s close associates may have grown envious of his rising popularity.

He alleged that these unnamed persons are plotting to harm him, including claims of a possible poisoning attempt.

On the basis of this, the religious leader advised Jones Amoako Atta to remain vigilant and cautious in his dealings with those around him.

The self-styled spiritist stressed the need for heightened spiritual awareness, warning that failure to take precautions could lead to serious consequences.

He urged the farmer to be selective with friendships and to pay close attention to his personal safety.

Claim of future travel vision

Nakoa Elisha further stated that he also saw a separate vision indicating that the farmer would travel outside the country in the future.

However, he advised him to remain grounded and prioritise his spiritual protection to fully realise his potential and life ambitions.

The claims, which are not independently verified, have generated conversation among viewers following the broadcast.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Amoako Atta throws feast after cashing out

In another report, Kwame Amoako Atta sparked fresh conversation on social media after a video showed him enjoying a meal following payment for his cocoa beans.

In the video, which has been circulating on TikTok and other platforms, Kwame Amoako Atta is seen treating himself to what appears to be a hearty feast shortly after receiving money from a cocoa merchant.

While enjoying the meal, he remarked that he was reaping the fruits of his labour, noting that he deserved to enjoy the fruits of his hard work and dedication.

The farmer first gained public attention during protests by cocoa farmers over the reduction in the producer price of cocoa beans, a move attributed to declining prices on the international market.

During the protest, he made the now-famous remark “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” suggesting that John Dramani Mahama owed farmers following the price adjustments, which he argued had negatively affected their income and placed financial strain on them.

His latest video has reignited online discussions, with some users celebrating his moment of enjoyment, while others continue to debate the broader concerns about cocoa pricing and farmer welfare.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Minority holds cocoa protest at 2026 SONA

YEN.com.gh also reported that cocoa pods had become the unexpected focal point of political drama in the chamber of Ghana's Parliament on February 28, 2026.

Minority Members staged a symbolic protest moments before the President delivered the State of the Nation Address, amid the current crisis facing the cocoa sector.

Source: YEN.com.gh