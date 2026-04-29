A man living with his pregnant wife shared some of the cravings she has, which makes him wonder if it is normal

According to the man, his wife asked him to buy her shoe polish so she could enjoy the smell and feel better

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post, thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A pregnant woman asked her husband to buy her some shoe polish so she could smell it and be ok since she was craving that scent.

The husband shared his story and wondered if such cravings pertain to his wife only.

Pregnant woman asks her husband to buy shoe polish so she can smell it as part of her cravings. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post, the man said his wife asked him to buy a shoe polish on his way back from work. He indicated that his pregnant wife called him several times during the day to remind him not to forget to buy the shoe polish.

"I was going to work in the morning when my wife asked me to buy her shoe polish on my way back home. I was in a hurry, so I didn’t ask questions. In the afternoon, she texted, 'Please don’t forget my polish, oo.' I asked, 'What shoe do you need to polish so badly that you won’t let me be?' She didn’t answer. On my way home, she texted, “Did you buy it? I forgot to say, but I want black polish.”

When the man got to a shop, he bought a liquid black polish since that was what was available. When he got home, the man gave the liquid polish to his pregnant wife.

However, the pregnant woman got angry and said she did not want liquid polish but preferred another type.

"I went through my bag, took it out, and placed it squarely in her palm. 'What kind of polish is this? Ahh, liquid? This is not what I asked you to buy. You don’t listen when I talk. I want the black polish in the flat can, the one you use a brush to fetch and smear on your shoe.' She threw the polish on the floor and angrily went to lie on the sofa, crying.

The man did not understand why his wife could not just accept the liquid polish. He did not think it was serious until his pregnant wife accused him of disliking him and promised to leave for her parents' home."

"I quickly dashed out, moved from store to store until I got one, and brought it to her. She opened it, slouched into the sofa, and held it close to her nose. All evening, that was what she smelled."

The man said he has bought different items since his wife got pregnant and wondered when such cravings would end.

"From day one of this pregnancy, the only thing she hasn’t asked me to buy, which I believe she will ask for soon, is the intestine of a living lion. I’ve bought incense, I’ve bought mosquito coils, I’ve bought kerosene, I’ve bought that white clay they eat, I’ve bought a new goat, the smelly one."

Read the Facebook post below:

Pregnancy cravings stir reactions online

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Cindy Elikem Galley said:

"Has she smelled your boxer yet? If she hasn't, then wait a little 😅. I remember going out to look for where bricklayers are laying new bricks so I could smell it 🤣🤣. The time that she will ask you not to bathe so she can smell your sweaty body too is coming wai."

Maame Baako Orlando wrote:

"At this point, those of us who go through pregnancies without drama till delivery deserve medals 😀😀😀."

Kwame Ahata said:

"When I hear and read some of these stories about pregnant women and their demands, I wonder what I should be prepared for. Maybe I will have to buy an egg leg for my wife when we're pregnant🤣🤣🤣."

Kris Nelson Nana Hesse wrote:

"In case she needs roasted parrot eye. Please, I sell some and any other weird thing pregnant women ask for 🤗."

Masco Pat said:

"Imagine doing all this and the pregnancy isn't yours, don't forget ooo DNA first before the naming ceremony, thanks🙏."

Thaniel Alvin Jr. wrote:

"You've bought incense too? I'm sure angels fill your house when she uses it. Enor be small Catholic things you dey do for there😂."

Gracy John said:

"This one she's fascinated with smells; your unwashed armpit might be the next. 😁 She might ask you not to bathe for days so that your manly smell would come off strongly. 😂 Watch out! 😀."

Vasmine Asamoah Gyan, a Ghanaian lady, shares her emotional journey to childbirth. Photo credit: @vasmine.asamoahgyan

Source: Facebook

Lady shares her story after five miscarriages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who miscarried five times shared details of her emotional journey to motherhood.

Yehowa Adom Baiden said her faith and a new gynaecologist were key to carrying her sixth pregnancy to term.

She indicated that after the five miscarriages, she has three children whom she loves.

Source: YEN.com.gh