A Ghanaian prophetess identified as Prophetess Linda has drawn significant attention online following a moment during a church service involving a young couple.

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Prophetess Linda advises a church member to end her relationship with her boyfriend in his presence. Image credit: Prophetess Linda Ministries/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on X, the leader of Linda Ministries was seen delivering a prophecy to a female church member, instructing her to end her relationship with her boyfriend.

According to the prophetess, she was communicating what had been shown to her, indicating that the relationship had no future.

“The man standing behind you, break up with him because you two have no future together,” she said during the service.

The moment unfolded in the presence of the congregation, with the young man reportedly affected by the statement. At one point, he was no longer visible in the church, before later returning.

Upon his return, he acknowledged his discomfort, admitting with a smile that the situation had made him uneasy.

The video has since circulated widely across social media platforms, drawing varied reactions as many share their perspectives on the incident.

Watch the X video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh