Prophetess Orders Female Church Member to Dump Her Boyfriend in His Presence During Service
A Ghanaian prophetess identified as Prophetess Linda has drawn significant attention online following a moment during a church service involving a young couple.
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In a video shared on X, the leader of Linda Ministries was seen delivering a prophecy to a female church member, instructing her to end her relationship with her boyfriend.
According to the prophetess, she was communicating what had been shown to her, indicating that the relationship had no future.
“The man standing behind you, break up with him because you two have no future together,” she said during the service.
The moment unfolded in the presence of the congregation, with the young man reportedly affected by the statement. At one point, he was no longer visible in the church, before later returning.
Upon his return, he acknowledged his discomfort, admitting with a smile that the situation had made him uneasy.
The video has since circulated widely across social media platforms, drawing varied reactions as many share their perspectives on the incident.
Watch the X video below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh