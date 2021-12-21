An emerging video capturing a lovely father-daughter dance moment has left many social media users gushing

In the clip, a lady pulled up her stern-looking dad who joined her in bursting dance moves to a trending song, Zazoo Zehh

While father and daughter were at it, the stunned mum watched her family as if wanting to join them

A video showing a lady vibing to trending Nigerian song, Zazoo Zehh with her father has melted hearts on the net.

Zazoo Zehh is a street anthem that is the brainchild of rave of the moment, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as portable.

The mum stared in awe Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @sayrawhyte

Source: Instagram

In the heartwarming video which had its setting in the family's sitting room, the grown-up lady is seen dancing from the left end.

After twerking for her mother, the lady made dance moves over to her stern-looking father and pulls him up for a dance time.

The lady's mum was amazed

Quite surprisingly, the man consents and shows off infectious dance moves to the song as he kept paces with his young daughter.

His wife stared in both awe and admiration while the two slugged it out in the sitting room.

Watch the video below:

Many gush

@mrvibra wrote:

"Omo this your parents be giving me JOY since 18000BC"

@otega_edems1 said:

"Daddy was waiting patiently for his turn love your bond sha "

@bbig_poppa stated:

"I love you and your family and I’ll love to meet Popz and mum in person "

@_funmi_official commented:

"it’s the expression on your mom’s face for me."

@folaoluwa24 remarked:

"Omg your Dad is a real stepper❤️"

Old man dances with his two daughters

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported how an old man danced with his two pretty young daughters.

During the performance, the father tried very well to sync with his daughters' pace, making it all cute and interesting at the same time.

Though he could not meet their speed, the dad recreated the kind of move which both suited his physique and match well with his two daughters.

Dad dances during daughter's class presentation

In other related news, YEN.com.gh reported about the funny moment a father danced during his daughter's class presentation.

When a little girl set up a video recording in front of her art desk, her nimble father decided to be part of the clip.

As much as he is not part of the project, he is captured in the background making funny dances to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars's Uptown Funk song.

He tried to distract the girl by clapping, making funny faces and noises, even lifting her younger brother up.

Seemingly used to the family's crazy side, she simply brushes away the distraction with "that's my dad," then continues working on her project.

Source: Yen