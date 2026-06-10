Family and friends gathered for the late actor Alexx Ekubo's service of songs in Lagos

The event featured an all-white theme with standard 3D pictorial displays and a violin performance

The two-hour event took place at The Monarch Event Centre along the Lekki-Epe Expressway

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The scheduled service of songs for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was held on June 10, 2026, as family, friends, and colleagues gathered to celebrate his life.

Video of Alexx Ekubo’s all-white memorial setup surfaces. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo/Facebook, bellanaija/Instagram

Source: UGC

A video showcasing the setup of the venue emerged online, drawing massive attention from fans who admired the setup ahead of his final funeral rites on June 18, 2026.

The venue for the ceremony, The Monarch Event Centre, located at 138 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos, was transformed into an elaborate white space. The two-hour gathering featured unique interior choices that stood out to attendees and viewers online.

The setup included an array of bright lights, coordinated white seating arrangements, and detailed 3D pictorial displays honouring the late movie star.

A live violin performance provided a solemn backdrop as loved ones arrived to pay their final respects.

Watch the eye-catching setup for Alexx Ekubo's Service of Song in the Instagram video below.

Alexx Ekubo’s memorial setup sparks reactions

The trending footage of the luxury environment sparked widespread emotional conversations across social media platforms. While many praised the beauty of the arrangement, others expressed profound sadness over the actor's passing.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

awesome_ann said:

"😢😢😢😢😢May Jehovah remember him in his book of life"

jaust_females said:

"Sleep well, Alexx 🕊️ 🕊️ 🙏🏽"

_simplymarvel said:

"Beautiful views, but I wish it were for something more joyful 😢. We miss you so much, Alexx"

bamiyoonwordi replied to @_simplymarvel:

"The same thing I just said to myself. I couldn't even like the decor."

21forever said:

"Most Handsome ❤️ Most Charming ❤️ Most Witty ❤️ Most Intelligent ❤️ Chief Ikuku ❤️ 😢 Rest in Peace 🙏 🕊 💔."

The family of late Nollywood icon Alexx Ekubo launches a global digital condolence registry, shared by Ini Edo, ahead of burial arrangements on June 18, 2026. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo/Facebook

Source: UGC

Alexx Ekubo's digital condolence registry launched

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood star Ini Edo, in partnership with the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family, launched an official digital condolence portal for the late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, affectionately known across the continent as Chief Ikuku.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, the actress took to her Instagram page to share the official access link with millions of global fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh