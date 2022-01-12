A food card that was sent out with wedding invitations has confused the life out of many social media users

The card contains different 'gift levels' and food that accompanies said levels will be served if indicated on the form

An image of this food card that determines what meals guests get depending on the wedding gift was shared online and peeps are gobsmacked

A soon-to-be-married couple created quite a buzz online after sharing a food card with their wedding invitations. The card asks guests to circle their gift level to indicate a meal choice for everyone in their party.

The gift-meal options are described in levels. The first level is a 'loving gift' which equates to $250 or less and the food options are roast chicken or swordfish. The final level is a 'platinum gift' which is between $1 001 to $2 500 and more.

This gift level allows for any of the previous options as well as lobster and Souvenir Champagne Goblet.

At the bottom of the food card, it explains that vegetarian and kosher meals are allowed only at the platinum level. Click here to view the post from Reddit.

Commenters were far from impressed from the couple's food card

@everythingiswrong_ said:

"Everybody should just say their gift was over $1k, eat the 2lb of lobster, and laugh thinking about the couple opening their $40 toaster later."

@phoenixwaller responded with:

"I don't know what's worse, the tiered food based on gift... or that vegetarians/kosher diet people are only at the $1k+ level."

@b*tchy_badger shared:

"That is horrific. My response would be zero and I will bring McDonald’s."

@NikkiZee10 asked:

"This can’t be real... No one is that awful... Right?"

@JustMeHere8888 wrote:

"That might be the tackiest thing I’ve seen in a long time."

@Last_Butterscotch_63 added:

"This can’t be real. I would absolutely not attend, no matter how much I thought I liked these people."

