Photos of a loyal cat refusing to leave the tombstone of its owner have gathered emotional comments on social media

More than two months after the person's death, the pet never left its position as it sat on the same spot

Many people reacted to the cat's photos and said it exhibited great love as some wondered if the animal is being fed

A man with the social media handle @LavBosniak came online on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to narrate how a cat never left the graveside of its owner.

He revealed that when Mufti Muamer Zukorlić died, the animal would not leave. @LavaBosniak said the pet wants to feel close to Muamer even in death.

The cat never left the graveside of its owner since November 2021. Photo source: @LavBosniak

Loyalty even in death

Quoting the post made in 2021, the man shared another photo of the cat still on the same spot. It maintained the same sitting position.

Many people have since reacted to the post, sharing experiences to show that animals' loyalty is unmatchable.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@potaetoe12 said:

"I’m not crying……"

@KamalAliKhan3 said:

"Animals are more loyal than human being-it has been proving & will prove it."

@susan1612 said:

"So touching...lovely cat..."

@moshimohisa said:

"If my cat don’t do this after I die… I CRYYY."

@farahwaqarahmad said:

"My cat would pee on my grave."

@LamebredFighter said:

"Cats >>>>Dogs. I will not hear anything else."

Loyal dog chases ambulance carrying its owner

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a viral video showed just how loyal a dog could be. In the clip, the pet monitored the situation as its owner was taken into an ambulance.

Despite officials pushing the dog back, it never bulged as it kept a keen observation. When the vehicle’s door was shut and it drove off, the dog followed.

As the ambulance sped off, the canine beauty matched its speed. Turkish Health Ministry revealed that the incident happened at Buyukada Island in Istanbul.

Officials could not get the pet inside the ambulance due to some very important health policies. The same applied when they got to the hospital.

