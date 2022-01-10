Fella Makafui is being praised by many on social media after taking to Twitter to share her intentions concerning school children

The mother of one revealed that in 2022, she along with her team will be paying the school fees of 50-100 students

Many who saw her post resorted to the comments section to express how proud they are of her initiative

Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has recently announced one of the projects she intends to set in motion in the new year.

Taking to her verified Twitter account, the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian rapper, Medikal shared that her aim is to provide financial support to not less than 50 to 100 students.

Fella posing for the camera Photo credit: fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"My team and I are working on paying at least 50 -100 students fees and other school needs this year for some pupils !! We will also help some schools with their ongoing projects and all"

Fella's post gathered more than 3,000 likes with over 20 quote tweets and close to 400 retweets.

Some of the 200 comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@MzlitMassaging wrote:

God will continue to bless you Original Mrs. Frimpong. Your enemies haven't seen anything yet

@papakobbina1 commented:

God bless you. But please can you help pupil of kojo yentumi D/A Primary with books, shoes and etc. They are from a poor community.

@Ama_Akwaasibea replied:

God bless you Folded hands my everyday crush and role model

From @mybabyclothez:

Let me unashamedly ask you to consider government schools. School resumes on Monday and I'm already sad and tired because some of my students don't have classrooms but have been receiving lecture in a shed, 150 students learning in the sun, govt isn't helping, help?

@Mcbond_gh replied:

Not bad, good initiative. Well I'm also here studying Computer Networking at Koforidua. We all need help. If I get it fine I'll be very happy, but if I don't then someone's deserves it better than I do in the eyes of God...

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fella Makafui recounted that she went through a lot of suffering to get to where she is now and thus deserves every bit of what she has.

In an emotional text post on her Instagram stories, Fella indicated that she had gone through sleepless nights with tears when things were not going well for her family.

Giving a clue on her unceremonious beginnings, Fella disclosed she came to Accra with a 'Ghana must go' and had to sleep in kiosks with her mother for years.

