A young lady recently took to social media to share that with or without a silver spoon in her mouth, she was willing to do what it takes to build a better future for herself.

In a post on Twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh, @rutie_xx shared that she had to take on a job as a mechanic to help cater for her needs as a medical school student.

"Working as a mechanic, I've been able to sustain myself in medical school", she posted.

Her tweet attracted a lot of reactions from netizens.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 30,000 likes with more than 500 quote tweets and 3,000 retweets.

A few of the 1,000 comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Jeddy_16 commented:

I'm actually happy that there are Independent women like you out there.

@kirya_ug wrote:

A dirty job pays better than a clean job am telling you.

@elisha_tams replied:

They gave school fees you ate it, your project money, you ate it, money for your hostel..you ate it. Now tell me is it good, it is not good. I'm talking to you

From @DaRadioGeneral:

I love this your mechanic uniform ooooo

@Isaacdunigans wrote:

Amazing....One of the most reasonable tweet I've seen from ages. May God bless the works of your hands.

@Dramxz commented:

But why medical instead of furthering in Mechanical engineering

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 18-year-old Chinyere washes tankers as an occupation to support her studies.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the hardworking lady could be seen with a bucket filled with detergent as she scrubs tyres with a sponge.

When quizzed on how it works, Chinyere said on a Sunday, she could wash up to three trucks and earns GHc 30 per job executed.

