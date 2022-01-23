Circle flood, May 9, and 3 other disasters that wrecked the nation

Ghana as a country has experienced some disasters that have thrown the nation into mourning.

These disasters claimed the lives of many, properties were destroyed and many were left homeless.

As the government is putting measures in place to curb these disasters those incidents have left a sore in the heart of many.

YEN.com.gh bring 5 disasters that wrecked the foundation of Ghana.

1. Apiate Explosion:

The nation was greeted with sad news on Thursday, January 2022, when Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region was turned upside down.

The town was wrecked after an explosion claimed the lives of over 16 souls rendering many homeless.

According to the Police, the accident involved a DAF vehicle with the registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold and a motorcycle.

The Police indicated that the rider of the motorcycle slid under the vehicle causing the explosion.

2. May 9 Stadium Disaster:

May 9, 2001, Ghana experienced the worst stadium stampede when Hearts of Oak engaged Asante Kotoko in a Premier League game.

After Hearts of Oak scored their second goal late in the game, Kotoko fans were not happy with officiating and they ripped off the seats at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, the Policemen on duty in protecting public property fired tear gas with the aim of stopping the fans but it didn't go well.

As some fans run for their lives, many fell on each other as they struggle for their lives - close to 126 people lost their lives.

3. Circle Flood:

On June 3, 2015, there was heavy rain in Accra as some parts of the capital got flooded.

One of these places was Circle, per viral reports a fuel station exploded as many got burnt.

Several reports indicated that 150 people died as a result of the explosion.

4. Kintampo Waterfall:

On March 19, 2017, many parents lost their kids as students of Wenchi Senior High School died while on an excursion at the Kintampo Waterfall.

The disaster happened after a number of big trees came tumbling down while the students were having their baths.

Reports claimed that 20 students died - 17 died on the spot while the other 3 were pronounced dead later at the hospital.

5. Kintampo Road Accident:

Ghana has experienced many road accidents but the goriest was on March 22, 2019, in Kintampo.

Per reports, two buses collided on the Kintampo-Techiman leading to the death of 57 passengers.

