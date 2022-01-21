The Ghana Police Service has issued statement regarding another explosion at Kaase in Kumasi

According to the Police, a fuel tanker that was discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase caught massive fire

The sad incident happened on Friday, January 21, 2022, at about 3:00 pm and it has rendered many homeless

Ghana is on her knees once again as another tragedy has hit the nation 24 hours after the explosion at Apiate.

In a report, a fuel tanker at Kasee in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region exploded on Friday, January 21, 2022, as firefighters battled it out to quench the fire.

The Ghanaian Police Service has issued an official statement relating to the explosion.

According to the Police, a fuel tanker that was discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase caught fire.

Fuel Tanker Catches Fire at Kaase Near Asokwa in Kumasi

Today January 21, 2022, at about 3:00 pm a fuel tanker that was discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase caught fire.

The police are at the scene to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, we are investigating and full details will be given in due course.

A few people are believed to have sustained some injuries. Thankfully, no persons have been reported dead.

The tanker driver and the tricycle rider involved have escaped the scene.

