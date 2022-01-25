A man identified as Yinka has taken to social media to solicit help in furnishing his empty place of abode

The young man revealed that he had moved out of his parents' house to a self-contained apartment

He shared photos of the apartment's look as he highlighted items needed to fill it up and this got many talking

Yinka, a man, has appealed to members of the online community to come to his aid in getting his empty house furnished.

In what is believed to be a move to live independently, the young man had moved out of his parents' house to a self contain apartment.

He moved into a self con apartment Photo Credit: (@_yiinka_)

Sharing photos of the empty self con on Twitter, Yinka listed all he needed to furnish the apartment.

In a list he attached in a fourth frame, the young man said he needed 3 small buckets of white paints, shoe rack, bed frame and cash of any amount.

In series of tweet updates on his appeal, Yinka excitedly showed off some screenshots of money kind-hearted folks had sent him to get the place furnished.

Netizens share their thoughts on his situation

@xtervaganza said:

"Who forced you to move? I only moved out of my Dad's house when I was getting married at 30."

@DanielRegha wrote:

"It's a very immature decision to hastily leave ur parents house when u don't have money or haven't saved enough to furnish ur rented apartment & sustain urself; Even if u are above 30 years old, stay in ur family house till u sort urself out. Don't give in to societal pressure."

@ashiruabiola2 stated:

"Bad advice. At time you need to leave your comfort zone and face the challenges of life. I left home at 22yrs to Lagos when the future holds nothing and even slept on d floor with cloth in someone house. Today, it not same story about o the glory of God and determination. So rest."

@JemilahTheGreat commented:

"You were lucky, and that’s cool. It worked out for you, doesn’t mean it’ll work out for him, especially as he doesn’t have a stable source of income yet. Telling someone offering his advice to “rest” is really rude."

