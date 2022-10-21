In a video that surfaced on social media, Stonbwoy relaxed in his seat as his two adorable kids, Jahjah and CJ, tried to style him

The adorable little kids tried to fit a cap on their dad's head and struggled to make it look perfect, debating whether the outfit looked good on him

The two little kids spoke in a heavy foreign accent as they analyzed their father's outfit and putting a big smile on his face

Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy has two of the most adorable kids one could ever meet. Jahjah and his little sister CJ are mostly seen with their mother, Dr. Louisa. They spent time with their father for a change in a video that popped up on social media.

In the adorable footage, the two lovely kids tried to style their dad as they made efforts to fit a cap on his head. Jahjah and CJ struggled to fit the cap on Stronbwoy's head and put it only halfway. Stone's rasta hairdo made the task daunting for the two children.

They debated whether they had done a good job or not. Jahjah felt the cap looked good on Stonebwoy despite it being only halfway. CJ, his older sister, disagreed and said it did not look good.

The eloquent little girl gave his brother reasons she felt the cap did not look good on their father, stating that it did not perfectly fit his head. The two little kid's heavy foreign accent was one of the major highlights of the video as they spoke like they were raised in the States.

Stonebwoy looked proud as he watched his eloquent children debate among themselves and smiled broadly.

Stonebwoy Embarks on Media Tour In Kenya; Records Music with Top Kenyan Artists

In other stories, after a show-stopping performance at the GUBA Awards in Rwanda, Stonebwoy made his way to Kenya.

The dancehall musician visited top Kenyan media houses and hung out with some of Kenya's biggest music stars.

His time with artists such as Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones got fans excited at the thought of a possible collaboration.

