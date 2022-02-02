An excited Ghanaian man recently got many talking on social media after a video of his big win surfaced online

In the Twitter video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man was seen busily scrolling down his phone to show all the matches he staked on

The University of Ghana graduate tells YEN.com.gh he has decided to travel to Canada and make great use of the money

A video of a young Ghanaian man who recently won Ghc100k in bet surfaced online and has caused quite a massive stir on his handle especially.

The Twitter post as YEN.com.gh previously published, saw the unidentified man explaining that he staked Ghc10 on 20 different matches and just made a huge win.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the young man who indicates that he graduated from the University of Ghana but found it difficult to get a job, said he has decided to leave for Canada.

"I have decided to leave Ghana. I'm going to Canada because of the hardship in this country. But I will be sharing my betting slips from now on so that other young guys struggling can take advantage", he said.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the development

Below were some comments YEN.com.gh gathered under the post:

@XZIBIT_Ghana indicated:

Hmmm this matter eerr I have deleted the app from my phone but immediately I saw this I want to come back

@iam_theceo stated:

You no see bonus for there ? Lol 5,000 odds times 10bar go give you 50k la plus the bonus 50k .... I know the person who won am but I wonder if it’s this guy

Source: YEN.com.gh