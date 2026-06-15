Osebo has dismissed rumours of any inappropriate relationship with Florence Obinim, describing it as a curse to be involved with a married woman

The comments came after Obinim publicly excluded Florence from his funeral arrangements and lashed out at her new circle of friends, including Osebo

The socialite urged Bishop Obinim to treat his wife with the respect she deserves, describing her as irreplaceable and a precious egg that must be handled with care

Ghanaian style icon Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, has dismissed rumours of an inappropriate relationship with Florence Obinim, describing it as a curse to be involved with another man's wife.

Osebo dismisses rumours of an inappropriate relationship with Bishop Obinim's wife, Florence. Image credits: Osebo, Bishop Obinim, Florence Obinim. Source: Instagram & Facebook

Source: Facebook

The comments came days after Bishop Obinim and his wife attracted significant media attention over funeral responsibilities and reports of marital difficulties.

On June 4, 2026, Bishop Obinim publicly declared that only his biological children and church members should handle his burial when he dies.

The statement, which explicitly excluded his wife, Florence, and extended family, went viral and sparked widespread debate.

The controversies deepened after reports emerged that the pair were going through difficult marital issues, with the man of God reportedly moving out of the family home.

Prophet Obinim also lashed out at Florence before his congregation, over her current circle of friends, specifically mentioning concerns about her association with Osebo.

The X video of Obinim addressing his funeral wishes is below:

Osebo clears the air on Florence

In a TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Osebo defended Florence Obinim and addressed the concerns Bishop Obinim raised about their association.

He dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing and made clear that his mentor's values would never allow him to betray a married man.

He said, "When your wife visits me, don't be scared about it because it is a curse for me to sleep with a married woman. My mentor, Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, did not train me to behave in such a manner. It will never happen."

The TikTok video of Osebo addressing Obinim's concerns over his relationship with his wife is below:

Osebo speaks on Florence Obinim's behalf

Osebo went further to urge Bishop Obinim to treat his wife with the respect she deserves. He described Florence as irreplaceable and praised her loyalty, cautioning the preacher against taking her for granted.

He said: "It is hard to find a wife who supports her husband even after infidelity claims. This is a wise lady. She will support and defend her husband in public. That is your wife for you."

Osebo urges Bishop Obinim not to divorce his wife, describing her as gold and a precious egg. Image credit: Osebo, Bishop Obinim. Source: Facebook & Instagram

Source: Facebook

He added: "I can tell you that your wife is gold and a precious egg. Hold on to her so it doesn't slip away. The day your wife leaves you, you will struggle to find a true and better replacement. You would mourn but it will be too late. Whatever has happened between you and your wife, make sure to make peace because your wife is a wise woman."

Diana Asamoah calls out Prophet Obinim

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, gospel musician Diana Asamoah claimed that Bishop Obinim and Florence were faking their public disputes to stay in the spotlight.

She alleged the pair had a habit of resurfacing in the news during periods when they had not attracted public attention for a while and cautioned them to stop.

Diana Asamoah also claimed that Ghanaians deserved such treatment, as they would have rejected Obinim had he focused solely on his preaching.

Source: YEN.com.gh