Police in Delta State found a woman who had allegedly been kidnapped after tracing a lead linked to the ransom demand

Investigators tracked a phone number connected to the case to a hotel, where the woman was eventually located

Police investigations reportedly indicated that the incident was not a genuine kidnapping case

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A woman who was reported missing and allegedly kidnapped has been found by police in Delta State, Nigeria, following investigations into a ransom demand made to her family.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Oluchi, was allegedly abducted in the Ikpoba Hill area of Edo State.

Police investigations led to the discovery of the woman after she was reported kidnapped. Photo credit: Bill Oxford/Pius Utomi Ekpe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her family later received demands for a ransom reportedly amounting to N50 million, worth about GH₵ 500,000, which was subsequently reduced to N20 million (GH₵ 200,000).

Concerned relatives appealed for public support as efforts were made to secure her release. However, police investigations took an unexpected turn after officers traced a key lead linked to the case.

According to information reported by The Punch, investigators tracked a phone number connected to the incident to a hotel in Delta State. Police officers subsequently located the woman at the hotel, alongside a man known to her.

The discovery led authorities to question the circumstances surrounding the reported kidnapping.

Speaking in an online video, one of the woman's daughters said the family had been informed that no ransom payment was made before her mother was found. She added that the money raised during efforts to secure her release would be refunded.

Watch the interesting YouTube video here:

The daughter also disclosed that police had informed the family that the incident was not a genuine kidnapping case and that investigations had uncovered the woman's alleged involvement.

Authorities are expected to continue investigations into the matter to establish the full facts surrounding the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh