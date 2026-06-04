Detectives from Kenya's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) carried out an early morning raid on the residence of Patrick Analo, Nairobi County's Chief Officer

The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial amount of cash and several documents that investigators believe could assist in their probe

The outcome of the investigation could have implications for accountability and transparency within Nairobi County's urban planning and development sector

Detectives from Kenya's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have raided the home of Patrick Analo, Nairobi County's Chief Officer for Urban Planning, as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, June 4, saw EACC officers search Analo's residence and recover a significant amount of cash as well as several documents believed to be relevant to the probe.

Patrick Analo, Nairobi County's Chief Officer for Urban Planning, comes under investigation following an EACC raid on his residence. Photo credit: Patrick Analo/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Following the raid, Analo was taken to the EACC headquarters for questioning as investigators continued their enquiries into the alleged corruption case.

The anti-graft agency has not publicly disclosed the specific allegations under investigation.

However, the raid marks a major development in efforts to address suspected corruption within public institutions.

Analo has previously attracted public attention over issues relating to Nairobi's planning department. His name featured prominently in discussions surrounding the approval process for a 16-storey building in South C that later collapsed, prompting calls for accountability from some political leaders and members of the public.

At the time, questions were raised about the approvals granted for the development, although no direct link has been established between the building incident and the current corruption investigation.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration had not issued an official statement on the raid or Analo's questioning as of the time of reporting.

The EACC continues to pursue investigations aimed at combating corruption and promoting accountability in public service, with the latest operation drawing significant public interest in Kenya.

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Source: YEN.com.gh