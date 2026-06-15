Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Tragic Day at Butler Memorial Airport As Aircraft Accident Leaves Dozens Dead
People

Tragic Day at Butler Memorial Airport As Aircraft Accident Leaves Dozens Dead

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Twelve people have been confirmed dead following an aircraft crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri
  • The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the fatalities and confirmed that emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene
  • Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and collect evidence to determine the cause of the accident

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Twelve people have been confirmed dead following an aircraft crash near Butler Memorial Airport in the US state of Missouri, authorities have said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities on Sunday and said emergency response teams were deployed to the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Missouri Plane Crash, Butler Memorial Airport, Aviation Accident, United States News, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Emergency Response, Air Crash Investigation, Breaking News
Authorities have confirmed that 12 people lost their lives in the aviation accident. Photo credit: Icholakov/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Law enforcement agencies, including the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Office, joined troopers in responding to the crash as investigations got underway.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the aircraft involved or the number of people on board at the time of the accident. The identities of the victims have also not been released pending further procedures and family notifications.

Read also

Ireland unveils new visa requirements ahead of June 15 rollout

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The crash occurred near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, a city located approximately 65 miles south of Kansas City.

Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and gather evidence to establish the circumstances that led to the accident. Officials have not indicated whether weather, mechanical issues or other factors may have contributed to the crash.

Watch the heartbreaking X video here:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said response efforts and investigations remain ongoing.

More information is expected to be released as authorities continue their inquiries into one of the deadliest aviation incidents reported in the area in recent years.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

Hot:
Madison alworth Russian man Knust fees masters Kantanka staff Kennedy agyapong