Twelve people have been confirmed dead following an aircraft crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the fatalities and confirmed that emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene

Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and collect evidence to determine the cause of the accident

Twelve people have been confirmed dead following an aircraft crash near Butler Memorial Airport in the US state of Missouri, authorities have said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities on Sunday and said emergency response teams were deployed to the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Authorities have confirmed that 12 people lost their lives in the aviation accident. Photo credit: Icholakov/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Law enforcement agencies, including the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Office, joined troopers in responding to the crash as investigations got underway.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the aircraft involved or the number of people on board at the time of the accident. The identities of the victims have also not been released pending further procedures and family notifications.

The crash occurred near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, a city located approximately 65 miles south of Kansas City.

Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and gather evidence to establish the circumstances that led to the accident. Officials have not indicated whether weather, mechanical issues or other factors may have contributed to the crash.

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The Missouri State Highway Patrol said response efforts and investigations remain ongoing.

More information is expected to be released as authorities continue their inquiries into one of the deadliest aviation incidents reported in the area in recent years.

Source: YEN.com.gh