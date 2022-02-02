A man shared a video showing him and his obroni girlfriend as they had wonderful moments together

A part of the video showed the lady in an intimate pose with her lover as they both displayed their relationship

Many who reacted to the video said the guy is really lucky to have found love with a foreign lady

A young man has stirred reactions online as he shared a short video of him and his beautiful white lover.

In the clip, the man and his lover acted all lovey-dovey as different scenes of their love moments came up on the screen.

Lucky couple

A part of the video shows the white lady petting his cheek. The snap documents all the moments they have both had together.

Many who reacted to their video wished they would have the same kind of luck with love.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 12,000 likes when it was reshared by @gossipmilltv.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

juanmiguel8279 said:

"Love is sweet when you get married to a white girl no be for Nigeria."

tamie_herbs said:

"I have lost hope in love, let me face the hustle that pays abeg."

offical_ttg_ said:

"My brother don escape from urgent 2k."

bosslady_official6 said:

"She see better gbola she hold am tight."

the_richie_1 said:

"Ehn na this kind God when i want, nor be my area girls own."

mademoiselle__moscato said:

"Innocent looking girls love bad looking guys."

Lady married obroni lover

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady became so happy after her white lover arrived in Kano. In a series of videos re-shared by Linda Ikeji, the lady said she was happy to get married to her best friend.

Another video showed the moment they both hugged as the man came to Nigeria. The older man seemed very happy to meet his lover.

Days after the man’s arrival, they had their introduction in a simple event. During their wedding, the man knelt to put a ring on her finger.

