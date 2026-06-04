A Tudu trader recounted her losses after a fire incident destroyed her shop and goods in Accra Central

The affected businesswoman lost items worth over GH₵7,000 in the June 3, 2026, night blaze

More traders scavenged through the debris to salvage any remaining items after fire service officials controlled the fire

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A market trader in Tudu has recounted her severe losses after a devastating fire incident destroyed her shop and properties in Accra Central on June 3, 2026.

Emotional scenes as affected Tudu fire trader sifts through debris to salvage remaining goods, recounts losses worth over GH₵7,000. Image credit: gossip24tv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The emotional scene has sparked widespread conversations online about the plight of local business owners.

The woman returned to her workplace on the morning of June 4, 2026, only to find her newly restocked goods turned to ashes. She had fully restocked her shop just the day before the tragedy occurred.

In a video interview, she wept while holding onto a damaged metal object, which was the only item that survived the inferno. She stated that her lost clothing items were worth over GH₵7,000.

Tudu traders count losses

Several other affected business owners were seen scavenging through the smoking debris. They attempted to find anything left of their items after the fire service successfully controlled the blaze.

The emotional scenes have caused a lot of concern among citizens.

Many noted that several hardworking nationals will have to start their businesses all over again after losing their cash and investments.

The Instagram post below has the full interview with the Tude fire victim.

Building collapses after downpour in Adenta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a building at Adenta had collapsed, trapping people in the structure.

Rescue efforts got underway after personnel from the police and fire service responded to the scene.

Flooding and traffic disruptions had been reported across parts of Accra after the downpour on June 3.

Source: YEN.com.gh