A graduate from KNUST who decided to go into entrepreneurship has advised the youth against quitting their jobs to start businesses

According to the gentleman named Frank Botwey, he constantly meets young people who complain their jobs are too stressful but the solution is not business

A number of Ghanaian social media users who have also tasted entrepreneurship backed Frank's assertion

Frank Botwey, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur, has opened up about some of the great challenges that small business owners face and why the youth should not rush into entrepreneurship.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, Frank, an old student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology suggested that if entrepreneurs should open up about their battles, many would never wish to be in their shoes.

"Don't quit your job, people don't always achieve success through entrepreneurship. What you see on social media is only the nice parts, but frankly speaking most local entrepreneurs and business leaders are suffering within, including me," he started.

According to Frank, he constantly encounters people who want to quit their jobs to become entrepreneurs but his advice was that the motivation should not be to run away from stress otherwise they will regret it.

Reactions from social media users

A lady named Maame Darkoa Amoako said:

Please, everyone, stay in your 8-5 jobs oo...After all, so much can be achieved from 7- 10 also. Think about it.

Kyerewaa Agyemang indicated:

This is spot on! After almost 2 years in business, I'm beginning to think entrepreneurship is not for me, at least not now (never say never). I believe you can still make an impact in the right company.

Kojo Ampia - Addison mentioned:

Unfortunately, you're 1000% RIGHT!!! Social media success is only the tip of the iceberg. Struggles are embedded and jealously guarded within!

Ghanaian man in Norway Advises Youth to stay in Ghana

Meanwhile, a young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

