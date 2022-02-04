Joseph Armstrong, a graduate of the University of Cape Coast who is also a pastor started a business of selling clothes as a young graduate

Years down the line, the startup has grown into his company DFE Collections which is about to have three branches

DFE Collections already has 10 employees and has dreams of becoming a manufacturing house for quality clothing

A hardworking Ghanaian young man called Joseph Armstrong who graduated with BSc Maths and Statistics from the University of Cape Coast seven years ago has been able to start a business that is now a force to reckon with.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about his successes, the young man who attributed the milestones to the grace of God indicated that he decided to begin his own venture as a side hustle after completing his national service.

This, he explains, is mainly because his beloved pastor gave him much encouragement about the business which made him quit the job he had and focus on entrepreneurship.

Joseph, who is also now a pastor, decided to get things moving even though at the time, there was no shop that could house the items he was selling which included clothing suits and shoes for corporate workers.

"After my national service in 2016 I started my own business selling clothing suits, shoes to corporate workers. Initially, I didn't have a shop but by the Grace of God my business has grown into a location at Tesano," he said.

The progress so far

Years down the line, Armstrong's venture has truly developed to the point where he now deals in kaftans, bespoke, Afrocentric wears; has 10 employees and is about to expand to two additional locations.

In his own words,

"I have diverted into kaftans, bespoke, imported clothing and afrocentric wears. My business, DFE collections, has currently employed 10 workers due to the expansion. I'm adding a new shop in Kumasi and a second outlet in Accra by the grace of God."

Advice for young graduates

"If you finish school and you get a good job, that is great. But you have to understand that you cannot let your children inherit your job. They can only inherit something you start up. If you have a passion for entrepreneurship, I'll totally encourage you to go into it," he said.

